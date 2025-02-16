Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Stock Price Down 50% – Here’s Why

Shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) were down 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 1,533,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 354% from the average daily volume of 337,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.10.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

Further Reading

