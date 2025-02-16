CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $86.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRSP. Barclays raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of CRSP opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.67. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,854. This represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

