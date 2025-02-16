CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $49.72 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,854. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 56.4% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

