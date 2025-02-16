CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

CVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners raised shares of CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.28.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $65.71 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.08. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

