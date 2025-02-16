Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Davis Select International ETF worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 53,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Davis Select International ETF Stock Up 10.3 %

DINT opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.12.

About Davis Select International ETF

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

