Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the third quarter worth $91,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 66.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DAY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dayforce news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 858,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $68,309,346.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,527 shares in the company, valued at $63,204,622.85. The trade was a 51.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dayforce Trading Down 0.3 %

DAY opened at $66.47 on Friday. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Dayforce Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.