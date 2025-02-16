Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the third quarter worth $91,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 66.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on DAY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Dayforce news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 858,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $68,309,346.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,527 shares in the company, valued at $63,204,622.85. The trade was a 51.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Dayforce Trading Down 0.3 %
DAY opened at $66.47 on Friday. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.
Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Dayforce Profile
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dayforce
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.