Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK stock opened at $155.01 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $131.39 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total value of $3,155,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,155,169.76. The trade was a 22.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at $54,015,478.44. The trade was a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,956 shares of company stock valued at $10,387,731 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

