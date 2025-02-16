Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stake Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,272,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after buying an additional 50,304 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,687,000. Finally, Enclave Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $848,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.12. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.49 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.94.

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 945,407 shares of company stock worth $115,564,106 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

