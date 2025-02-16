Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8,495.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,686,000 after buying an additional 303,364 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,530,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $7,028,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,233 shares during the period.

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $81.45 and a 52-week high of $97.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

