DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

DraftKings Trading Up 15.2 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of -60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $137,730.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,631,033 shares in the company, valued at $115,002,452.43. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 228,496 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $9,765,919.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 541,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,160,122.16. This represents a 29.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,163,742 shares of company stock valued at $47,082,888. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

