Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Piper Sandler

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $81.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.26, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

