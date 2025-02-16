Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $65.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on BROS. Bank of America raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Baird R W raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,184,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,465,000 after buying an additional 153,070 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $224,461,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,333,000 after buying an additional 3,227,435 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 232.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,128,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,229,000 after buying an additional 2,885,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,298,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
