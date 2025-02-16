eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get eBay alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $543,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3,496.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,816 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 48,145 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 0.9 %

EBAY stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $334,184.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,040.40. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.