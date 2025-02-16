Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Stock Price Down 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 302,746 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 156,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Trading Up 15.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.06 million, a PE ratio of -102.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.