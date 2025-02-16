Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Stock Price Down 13.3% – Should You Sell?

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 302,746 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 156,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.
About Edgewater Wireless Systems
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.
