Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stake Trimmed by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in Edison International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.39.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 97.07%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

