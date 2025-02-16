Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Lessened by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,460 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 96,929 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $28,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1,458.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 374 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.88.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.24.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $832,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,819.05. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total value of $164,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,021.20. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,635. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

