Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,820 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 595 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.02, for a total value of $541,951.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,223.20. This represents a 61.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 58,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total value of $19,112,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $172,528. This represents a 99.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 386,798 shares of company stock valued at $114,707,944. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $274.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.97 and its 200 day moving average is $238.26. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $282.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $358.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.17.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

