Empowered Funds LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 42.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 367.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 31,725 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $35,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,986 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,426. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 31,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $1,525,706.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,261.75. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,124 shares of company stock worth $2,500,685. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 2.47. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

