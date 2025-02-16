Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 41,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $376,236.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,915.30. This trade represents a 48.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $39.11 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

