Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,442 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADEA. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Adeia by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 593,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 55,979 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 50,512 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 76,084.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 38,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 38,803 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adeia Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADEA stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. Adeia Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Adeia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

