Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 103.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,562 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 5.9% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 104.2% during the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of FMC to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,107. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FMC opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

