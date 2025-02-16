Empowered Funds LLC Sells 11,911 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,911 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,687,000. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average is $82.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2735 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.