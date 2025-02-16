Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage
In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,286.90. This represents a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage stock opened at $154.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $184.87.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.
