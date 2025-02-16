Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $76,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $108.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

