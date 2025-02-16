Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $475.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

