First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Solar by 214.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR opened at $159.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.02 and its 200-day moving average is $202.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.70 and a twelve month high of $306.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.