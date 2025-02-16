First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Solar by 214.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
First Solar Stock Performance
FSLR opened at $159.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.02 and its 200-day moving average is $202.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.70 and a twelve month high of $306.77.
First Solar Profile
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
