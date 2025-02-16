Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

FLEX has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. Flex has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $2,162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,262.50. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,456.14. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Flex by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

