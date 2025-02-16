Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on F shares. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

