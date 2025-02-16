GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on GEHC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

GEHC opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.53. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

