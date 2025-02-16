Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac stock opened at $146.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

