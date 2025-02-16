General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $27,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 61.5% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $67,144.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

