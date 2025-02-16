Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Creative Planning grew its stake in Gentex by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 663,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after buying an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Stock Performance

Gentex stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

