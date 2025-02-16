Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $104.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,156.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,422.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $620,355.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $815,198.80. This trade represents a 43.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 164,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $15,094,275.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,227.92. This trade represents a 67.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 710,500 shares of company stock valued at $67,684,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.