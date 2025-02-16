Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 98 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get ARM alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 83.0% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARM by 45.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in ARM by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM opened at $159.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.17 billion, a PE ratio of 209.92, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.19. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $85.61 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.