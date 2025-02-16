Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in APA by 20.8% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,914,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,932 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,471,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,341,000 after buying an additional 3,411,270 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in APA by 3,450.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 985,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after buying an additional 958,141 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in APA by 17.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,102,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,351,000 after buying an additional 600,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in APA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,991,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,312,000 after acquiring an additional 485,291 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.15. APA Co. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $36.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,391 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,026.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,292.08. The trade was a 54.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on APA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of APA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

