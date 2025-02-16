Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 260 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 31.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,548,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $18,044,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $2,896,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $316.18 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.25.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCA. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.67.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

