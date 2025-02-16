Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Grail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,768,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000.

GRAL stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. Grail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $55.32.

In other news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 30,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $426,937.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,243.54. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Grail in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grail in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

