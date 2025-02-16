Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. City State Bank grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

VOOV opened at $190.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.99. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $169.81 and a 1-year high of $199.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

