Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,588 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in AB High Yield ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AB High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AB High Yield ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AB High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $463,000.

NYSEARCA HYFI opened at $37.36 on Friday. AB High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19.

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

