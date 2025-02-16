Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,506,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,471,572,000 after acquiring an additional 74,784 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,387,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,488,000 after purchasing an additional 280,462 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,527,000 after purchasing an additional 72,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,020,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,664,000 after purchasing an additional 159,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,350,000 after buying an additional 1,169,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $202.25 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $208.63. The company has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.35.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.31.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

