Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $149.12 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $120.56 and a 12 month high of $149.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.19 and a 200-day moving average of $141.56. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.