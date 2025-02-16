Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $292,000 Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,724 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,538,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.73 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

