Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 537.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

JGRO stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.99.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.