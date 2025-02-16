Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $334,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,294,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,617,000 after buying an additional 2,721,449 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,874,000 after purchasing an additional 672,940 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,796,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,410,000 after purchasing an additional 422,954 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.5% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,790,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,789,000 after purchasing an additional 375,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,265,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,983,000 after buying an additional 168,163 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $519,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,080. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,408. This trade represents a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,270 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,946. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $71.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Melius started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Sysco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

