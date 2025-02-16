Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,183,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,832,000 after acquiring an additional 338,690 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 16,654.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 48,965 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,418,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,766,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 27,221 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $90.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average of $93.51. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $85.21 and a one year high of $101.31.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

