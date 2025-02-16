Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $398,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 166,466 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 766.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 66,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,004 shares during the period.

BATS GOVT opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0674 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

