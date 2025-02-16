Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Aflac by 41.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $2,558,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,018,701.20. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL opened at $103.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.09. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

