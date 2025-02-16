Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $412,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,287 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 106.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,601 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.