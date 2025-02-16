Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $522,883.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,474,708.10. The trade was a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $147.80 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.32 and a 200 day moving average of $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $158.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.37.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

